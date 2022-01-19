Eric Trump brutally mocked after taking the Fifth 500 times

Eric Trump (MSNBC)
According to newly filed court documents, Eric Trump sat for an interview with New York State investigators who are probing the Trump family businesses for tax violations and other financial crimes — but he invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination over 500 times during the six-hour span of the interview.
\u201cEric Trump then invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination in response to more than 500 questions over six hours.\u201dpic.twitter.com/wWGKBY6RN3— southpaw (@southpaw) 1642575259
The news of Eric Trump's repeated silence prompted immediate mockery from commenters on social media — some of whom referred to former President Donald Trump's longstanding assertion that only people who have some sort of criminal behavior to hide ever assert their constitutional rights in criminal investigations.
