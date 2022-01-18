January 6 committee has obtained phone records from Eric Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle: CNN

CNN is reporting that the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots has subpoenaed and obtained phone records from both Eric Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle.

The records obtained by the committee include call logs that show whom Trump and Guilfoyle had been talking with and the duration of their calls. The records do not contain any details about the contents of their phone calls and text messages, however.

READ MORE: 'Crazy like a fox': Mike Lindell blasted for using election lies to sell pillows in new defamation suit

"It appears to be the first time the select committee has issued a subpoena that targeted a member of the Trump family, in what marks a significant escalation of the investigation into Trump's role in the January 6 insurrection," writes CNN. "The decision to subpoena communication records involving the Trump family underscores the aggressive tack the committee is taking as it races to complete its investigation while battling Trump in court over access to documents from his administration."

News of the phone records broke shortly after the House Select Committee issued subpoenas to former Trump lawyers Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani, who were instrumental in promoting former President Donald Trump's false claims about the 2020 presidential election.



