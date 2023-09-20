'Insane false equivalence': Conservative slammed for comparing Jan. 6 to Senate dress code

Of all the takes on Sen. John Fetterman's dress code, one conservative podcaster had what might be the worst one, according to onlookers.

Fetterman received a lot of media attention after the Senate said it wouldn't enforce its formal dress code, which typically requires a suit and tie. Republicans melted down about it, and Fetterman himself hit back.

One of those Republicans is conservative Redstate co-founder Erick Erickson, who had this to say about the Senate changes.

"Dems who were outraged by January 6 rioters storming the Capitol because of the violence wrought against that great Temple of Democracy are okay with a man at war with the English language and pants getting to wear a hoodie and shorts onto the Senate floor," he wrote. "Just no bison helmets."

Legal experts, former politicians, and bloggers were quick to react.

Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Richard Signorelli said the "insane false equivalence merits" no further consideration.

Former prosecutor Mark Romano added, "This is an incredibly stupid thing to say."

Former Tea Party congressman Joe Walsh simply said, "This is a really bad tweet."



