'Grabbing the hog during a live musical': John Fetterman hits back at GOP critics with brutal Boebert slam

This week's decision by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to relax the Senate dress code has led to widespread criticism and mockery from Republican lawmakers and commentators directed at Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA), who is notorious for wearing sweats and a hoodie and who is thought to have been the main reason for the rule change.

Undaunted by the criticism, Fetterman hit back on Tuesday, dismissing his critics' choice of priorities with a brutal sideswipe at another member of Congress who recently made the news for how she presented herself in public.

"I figure if I take up vaping and grabbing the hog during a live musical, they'll make me a folk hero," wrote Fetterman.

Fetterman is referring to Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), who last week was ejected from a Denver theater along with her date for causing a disturbance during a performance of "Beetlejuice." Security camera footage showed Boebert vaping in front of a pregnant woman and blowing off her plea to stop.

It also showed her and her date groping each other in full public view, and Boebert could be seen flipping off an usher who escorted them from the premises, demanding if they knew who she was.

Boebert, who recently went through a divorce, initially denied vaping in the theater, but admitted to it and apologized after the footage was made public.

When accosted by a TMZ reporter after the incident, Boebert said that she and her date, whom she apparently did not know was a Democrat, will not be seeing each other again.