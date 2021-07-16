Capitol rioter arrested after fellow insurrectionist rats him out and provides his phone number

Authorities in Ohio have arrested a suspect in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, after a fellow rioter allegedly identified him and provided investigators with his phone number.

Erik Rau was arrested Thursday after being identified by fellow Central Ohioan Derek Jancart, Columbus' ABC affilate reports.

"Court documents say Jancart admitted to entering the building with Rau and provided investigators with Rau's phone number," the station reported. "After a search warrant was filed, phone records show Rau was at the Capitol during the insurrection."

Jancart was arrested in February after being identified by a former co-worker in a photo he posted on Facebook showing him inside the Capitol, the Columbus Dispatch reported. "We're in," Jancart wrote in the caption.

Rau was charged earlier this week with entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Read the criminal complaint here.