Alabama GOPer pushes murder charges for abortion after touting his passion for 'medical freedom'
Anti-abortion Protesters (Shutterstock)

New Alabama State Representative Ernie Yarbrough (R) is making waves by introducing the Abolish Abortion in Alabama Act, which would officially classify abortion as homicide, making anyone seeking an abortion to be charged with murder.

Yarbrough was just elected in November on a platform of "medical freedom" due to COVID.

In a previous interview Yarbrough said, "I ran on a passion of things like medical freedom because I had friends who lost their jobs who served during COVID in the medical profession in my country, my district," he continued. "So medical freedom is something that's important to me, and the right to make choices for ourselves."

That statement contradicts Yarbrough's stance on the mandatory murder sentence proposed legislation. The legislation content has not been released to the general public.

IN OTHER NEWS: 'Feckless' Kevin McCarthy slammed for caving on J6 footage

A 2019 Alabama law made it so that woman and people who are people who are looking for abortions cannot be held criminally or in a civil case. The legislation would repeal a specific section of the state homicide code that excludes abortion, as reported by the Alabama Political Reporter.

"Abortion is murder, and justice demands that our laws treat it as such," Yarbrough said in a statement.

Yarbrough's title of the bill, the Abolish Abortion in Alabama Act is a dubious refrain to the state's history with slavery.

Other states like Texas have proposed similar bills but they have not passed.

SmartNews