Watch: 'Feckless' Kevin McCarthy slammed for caving on J6 footage

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) previously condemned the January 6 attack, and even suggested he would demand former President Donald Trump resign over the issue. But to maintain his power in the GOP, he swiftly reversed on the issue, to the point where he handed over tens of thousands of hours of security camera footage from the attack to Fox News' primetime host Tucker Carlson — one of the largest defenders of the Capitol attackers.

On MSNBC Thursday, former Republican National Committee Chair Michael Steele — a longtime critic of Trump and the current direction of the GOP — laid into McCarthy for his decision, calling him "feckless" and beholden to a "puppet master."

"You know the politics and the puppetry," said anchor Ari Melber. "This is a fact."

"Yeah, it's true," said Steele. "You laid out such an incredible indictment of this speakership and the gentleman who holds the chair because it really is at its core about, I want power, give me the power, what do I have to do to get it, and what do I have to do to keep it? As has been reported, McCarthy's admitted, yeah, yeah, I promised Tuckums I would do this, that I would give over this footage. So what else has been promised? ... I also find it very curious. Clearly these two individuals don't speak to each other, meaning Tucker and McCarthy, because McCarthy on January 6th said, I condemn that. Tucker was just like, these are just tourists. What are you talking about? These are just tourists. so which is it? Were they just tourists or terrorists?"

"I'm curious what you think of the politics as we show, because not everyone may remember that McCarthy actually is trying to move Tucker closer to him," said Melber. "He apparently thinks of all the issues in the world, this is the one to win Tucker over. Do you agree with that analysis? And why do you think he thinks that?"

"I agree with that analysis because when you are feckless and ungrounded ... just look at the actions of the man," said Steele. "Look at how he's whipsawed in 48 hours on January 6th — within two weeks of January 6th, by wanting to appease the puppet master. So now he has a new puppet master he's made a promise to. Here's all the footage you will need. I think that analysis is spot on. Why? Because he doesn't want Tucker to come after him."

