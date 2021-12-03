School shooter’s parents charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter: report

Prosecutors in Michigan filed charges against the parents of the 15-year-old Oxford High School shooting suspect, the Detroit Free Press reports.
Jennifer and James Crumbley were charged with four counts of homicide involuntary manslaughter.
Four students were killed and seven other wounded in the attack.
"Authorities have said their son, 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, brought a gun to school on Tuesday and methodically fired at fleeing students," the newspaper noted. "Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard previously said Crumbley's father had purchased the 9mm Sig Sauer SP 2022 gun used in the shooting just days earlier. He has also said Crumbley and his parents met with school administrators the day before and day of the shooting to talk about the teen's behavior."
