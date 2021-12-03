Parents of Michigan school shooter had previous run-ins with the law: report

The parents of the Michigan high school shooter -- who have been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with their son's deadly rampage -- have had legal problems in the past, the New York Post reports.

Online records in Duval County, Florida, show that James and Jennifer Crumbley were charged with driving under the influence on Feb. 12, 2005, pleaded no contest, and were fined $652 each. James was also charged with driving with a suspended license and not having the proper tags on his car.

In 2003, Jennifer was charged with writing a fraudulent check for $150, although the charge was later dismissed. She committed the same offense a year later and was fined $240.

James also faced legal trouble over child support payments he owed to his ex-wife, whom he shares an 18-year-old son.

Ethan Crumbley, 15, has been charged as an adult with first-degree murder, terrorism, assault with the intent to murder and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony after allegedly gunning down four students and injuring seven others at Oxford High School on Tuesday.