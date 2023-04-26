Illinois man shoots leaf-blowing neighbor in the head during argument
Mugshot

An Illinois man was charged with murder after fatally shooting his neighbor during an argument.

Ettore Lacchei, 79, allegedly approached William Martys, 59, as he cleaned his yard the evening of April 12 with a leaf blower, and the two men got into an argument before the older man took out a gun and shot his neighbor in the head, reported the Lake & McHenry County Scanner.

“Once again, easy access to firearms has turned a dispute into a deadly crime," said Lake County state's attorney Eric Rinehart. "We will support the victims and seek justice in the court rooms."

Paramedics found Martys lying in the driveway of his Antioch home and pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, and police found a handgun believed to have been used in the killing near Lacchei’s property line.

IN OTHER NEWS: Utah governor buries right-wing conspiracist during ambush: 'Stop making stuff up'

Lacchei had “various perceived grievances” with Martys, according to investigators, and he was arrested without incident after a search warrant was executed at his home.

Rinehart's office examined evidence from the shooting and approved two counts of first-degree murder.

“Our condolences go out to the family and friends of William Martys, who was senselessly murdered," said Lake County sheriff John Idleburg. "The members of the sheriff’s office are relentless when it comes to seeking justice for victims. The members of our Criminal Investigations Division have been working around the clock to bring Mr. Martys’ murderer to justice, and I am happy Mr. Martys’ family can begin the closure and healing process."

SmartNews