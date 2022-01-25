Officer Goodman speaks out — says he was 'playing it safe' because people attacked Michael Fanone in public

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is speaking out for the first time after he was revealed to have been responsible for saving the lives of Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) along with many senators and the vice president.

Speaking to the 3 Brothers No Sense podcast on Tuesday, Goodman explained that he hasn't spoken out until now because he wanted to "play it safe" after hearing about some public incidents from colleagues, the Daily Beast reported.

"I just don’t want any part of the negativity," he said. Other colleagues like Michael Fanone have become the target of Republicans and conservative media hosts.

"He’s said he’s out with his daughter, and he’s had random people run up and throw drinks in his face, and stuff like that," Goodman said.

Since the attack, many conservatives have tried to blame House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, saying that she didn't order the National Guard to the Capitol on Jan. 6 ahead of time. While the Guard was requested they were a few miles from the building as the rally was at the Ellipse. No one knew that former President Donald Trump would call for the crowd to march to the Capitol.

Having the military on hand with their weapons could mean those breaching the Capitol would likely have been shot. Given the weapons with the insurrectionists, it could have become a firefight in the middle of an urban area.

“It could have easily been a bloodbath, so kudos to everybody there that showed a measure of restraint with regards to deadly force, because it could have been bad. Really, really bad," Goodman said. He credits his military training for quick thinking, saying that his old U.S. Army platoon sergeant told them, "figure it out or die."



Recalling what it was like on that day over a year ago, co-host Byron Evans said he was on-duty during the attack.

"I was on the Senate floor thinking I was going to have my first shootout at work,” Evans said. “And because of what he did, that did not have to occur. He is a real-life hero."

Goodman doesn't see himself that way, noting he asks himself daily "who the hell am I? I’m day-to-day with that. I have my ups and down with the popularity."

He said that the social media "Eugene Goodman Day" was "way too much," as was the idea of a statue of him.

"That’s just one more thing for a bird to prop up and take a dump on me,” he explained.

After he was asked to escort Vice President Kamala Harris to the inauguration, Goodman said that his colleagues have started calling him "Gucci."

