Officer Goodman speaks out — says he was 'playing it safe' because people attacked Michael Fanone in public

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is speaking out for the first time after he was revealed to have been responsible for saving the lives of Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) along with many senators and the vice president.
Since the attack, many conservatives have tried to blame House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, saying that she didn't order the National Guard to the Capitol on Jan. 6 ahead of time. While the Guard was requested they were a few miles from the building as the rally was at the Ellipse. No one knew that former President Donald Trump would call for the crowd to march to the Capitol.
Having the military on hand with their weapons could mean those breaching the Capitol would likely have been shot. Given the weapons with the insurrectionists, it could have become a firefight in the middle of an urban area.
“It could have easily been a bloodbath, so kudos to everybody there that showed a measure of restraint with regards to deadly force, because it could have been bad. Really, really bad," Goodman said. He credits his military training for quick thinking, saying that his old U.S. Army platoon sergeant told them, "figure it out or die."
Recalling what it was like on that day over a year ago, co-host Byron Evans said he was on-duty during the attack.
"I was on the Senate floor thinking I was going to have my first shootout at work,” Evans said. “And because of what he did, that did not have to occur. He is a real-life hero."
Goodman doesn't see himself that way, noting he asks himself daily "who the hell am I? I’m day-to-day with that. I have my ups and down with the popularity."
He said that the social media "Eugene Goodman Day" was "way too much," as was the idea of a statue of him.
"That’s just one more thing for a bird to prop up and take a dump on me,” he explained.
After he was asked to escort Vice President Kamala Harris to the inauguration, Goodman said that his colleagues have started calling him "Gucci."
All around the United States, Republicans have been pushing bills that would prohibit teaching critical race theory in public K-12 schools — which is a solution in search of a problem, as CRT is only being taught on some college campuses and isn’t available in public grammar schools, middle schools or high schools. Liberal economist and New York Times opinion writer Paul Krugman discusses this anti-CRT hysteria in his January 24 column, slamming it as thought-policing on the part of far-right Republicans.
“Republicans have made considerable political hay by denouncing the teaching of critical race theory; this strategy has succeeded even though most voters have no idea what that theory is and it isn’t actually being taught in public schools,” Krugman explains. “But the facts in this case don’t matter, because denunciations of CRT are basically a cover for a much bigger agenda: an attempt to stop schools from teaching anything that makes right-wingers uncomfortable.”
CRT is a field of academic study teaching that racism of the past affects present-day institutions. Professors who offer CRT studies, for example, would argue that although Jim Crow laws were abolished during the 1960s, they inflicted long-lasting damage that remains in 2022.
Anyone who wants to find a college course that actually teaches CRT will have to look around to find it because not all colleges have courses that involve CRT study. But with the anti-CRT bills coming from Republicans, a book that has nothing to do with CRT — for example, “The Autobiography of Malcolm X” or Toni Morrison’s novels — could be condemned as CRT.
Krugman points to an anti-CRT bill in the Florida State Senate as a troubling example of thought policing.
“There’s a bill advancing in the Florida Senate declaring that an individual ‘should not be made to feel discomfort, guilt, anguish or any other form of psychological distress on account of his or her race,’” Krugman observes. “That is, the criterion for what can be taught isn’t ‘Is it true? Is it supported by the scholarly consensus?’ but rather, ‘Does it make certain constituencies uncomfortable?’”
Krugman warns that anti-CRT hysteria will inevitably lead to thought-policing of topics that are unrelated to racism.
“What’s really striking…. is the idea that schools should be prohibited from teaching anything that causes ‘discomfort’ among students and their parents,” Krugman argues. “If you imagine that the effects of applying this principle would be limited to teaching about race relations, you’re being utterly naïve. For one thing, racism is far from being the only disturbing topic in American history. I’m sure that some students will find that the story of how we came to invade Iraq — or for that matter, how we got involved in Vietnam — makes them uncomfortable. Ban those topics from the curriculum!”
Krugman continues, “Then there’s the teaching of science. Most high schools do teach the theory of evolution, but leading Republican politicians are either evasive or actively deny the scientific consensus, presumably reflecting the GOP base’s discomfort with the concept. Once the Florida standard takes hold, how long will teaching of evolution survive?.... The point is that the smear campaign against critical race theory is almost certainly the start of an attempt to subject education in general to rule by the right-wing thought police, which will have dire effects far beyond the specific topic of racism.”
A US appeals court on Tuesday upheld the conviction of Mexican drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman, rejecting his request for a new trial and keeping him in prison for life.
Guzman was convicted in February 2019 of trafficking hundreds of tons of cocaine and other drugs into the United States over the course of 25 years, as well as money laundering and racketeering.
He was later sentenced to life plus 30 years and ordered to pay $12.6 billion in forfeiture.
Guzman's lawyers asked for a new trial, citing juror misconduct, among other issues.
One of the jurors told the website Vice News that he and others had ignored trial judge Brian Cogan's ban on them following media coverage of the 11-week trial.
But in a 44-page ruling released Tuesday, Judge John Newman of the US Court of Appeals for the 2nd District rejected the request by Guzman's attorneys.
"Judge Cogan conducted the three-month trial with diligence and fairness, after issuing a series of meticulously crafted pretrial rulings," Newsman wrote.
"For the reasons set forth above, the resulting judgment of the District Court is AFFIRMED."
When Cogan read the drug lord's life sentence in July 2019, Guzman said, in Spanish, "there was no justice here."
Guzman -- his nickname means 'shorty' for his abbreviated stature -- had also argued that the total solitary confinement to which he was subjected after his extradition from Mexico in 2017 prevented him from working with his legal team before and during the trial.
Guzman is serving his term in a high security prison in Colorado.
During Guzman's reign, his Sinaloa cartel's empire expanded across the globe, its tentacles stretching from the Americas to Europe and Asia.
In Mexico he managed to break out of prison twice.
The second time, in mid-2015, he did so via a one-mile (1.5 kilometer) tunnel that opened in his cell's shower. He zoomed out by hopping on a modified motorcycle mounted on rails.
Mexican marines captured Guzman six months later and he was extradited to the United States a year after that, ending his decades-long cat-and-mouse game with the authorities.
Guzman's wife, Emma Coronel, was sentenced to three years in prison in the United States in November for drug trafficking and money laundering in association with her husband's cartel.
Upon taking office, Biden immediately faced difficult challenges from Russian intelligence operatives and criminals in headline-grabbing cyberattacks on private companies and critical infrastructure. As a scholar of Russian cyber operations, I see that the administration has made significant progress in responding to Russian cyber aggression, but I also have clear expectations about what national cyber defense can and can’t do.
Software supply chain compromise
The SolarWinds hack carried out in 2020 was a successful attack on the global software supply chain. The hackers used the access they gained to thousands of computers to spy on nine U.S. federal agencies and about 100 private-sector companies. U.S. security agencies said that a sophisticated hacking group, “likely Russian in origin,” was responsible for the intelligence-gathering effort.
The SolarWinds hack explained.
On Feb. 4, 2021, Biden addressed Putin in a statement delivered at the State Department. Biden said that the days of the U.S. rolling over in the face of Russian cyberattacks and interference in U.S. elections “are over.”
Biden vowed to “not hesitate to raise the cost on Russia.” The U.S. government had not previously issued indictments or imposed sanctions for cyber espionage, in part out of concerns that they could result in reciprocal actions by Moscow against NSA and CIA hackers. Nevertheless, the U.S. Treasury Department issued sanctions against the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, the SVR, on April 15, 2021.
Economic sanctions and technical barriers, however, did not slow SVR efforts to gather intelligence on U.S. foreign policy. In May 2021, Microsoft revealed that hackers associated with Russia exploited the mass-mailing service Constant Contact. By masquerading as the U.S. Agency for International Development, they sent authentic-looking emails with links to more than 150 organizations, which, when clicked, inserted a malicious file that allowed computer access.
Though not counting on Putin to exert influence, the White House formed a ransomware task force to go on the offense against the gangs. The first step was using a counterterrorism program to offer rewards of up to US$10 million for information on hackers behind state-sanctioned breaches of critical infrastructure.
In close collaboration with international partners, the Justice Department announced the arrest of a Ukrainian national in Poland, charged with the REvil ransomware attack against Kaseya, an information technology software supplier. The Justice Department also seized $6.1 million in cryptocurrency from another REvil operator. Romanian authorities arrested two others involved in REvil attacks.
U.S. law enforcement seized $2.3 million paid in ransom to DarkSide by Colonial Pipeline by using a private key to unlock bitcoin. And the Treasury Department disrupted the virtual currency exchanges SUEXand Chatex for laundering the proceeds of ransomware. Treasury Department sanctions blocked all of their property in the U.S. and prohibited U.S. citizens from conducting transactions with them.
Additionally, the top U.S. cyberwarrior, Gen. Paul Nakasone, acknowledged for the first time in public that the U.S. military had taken offensive action against ransomware groups. In October, U.S. Cyber Command blocked the REvil website by redirecting traffic, which prevented the group from extorting victims. After REvil realized its server was compromised, it ceased operations.
Limits of US responses
Russia conducts or condones cyberattacks by state and criminal groups that take advantage of gaps in international law and avoid crossing national security lines. In October, the SVR stepped up attempts to break into technology companies to steal sensitive information. U.S. officials considered the operation to be routine spying. The reality that international law does not prohibit espionage per se prevents U.S. responses that could serve as strong deterrents.
Despite this ambiguity, the administration has unleashed the military to frustrate the efforts of ransomware groups, while law enforcement agencies have gone after their leaders and their money, and organizations in the U.S. have shored up their information systems defenses.
Though government-controlled hackers might persist, and criminal groups might disappear, rebuild and rebrand, in my view the high costs imposed by the Biden administration could hinder their success. Nevertheless, it’s important to bear in mind that national cyber defense is an extremely challenging problem and it’s unlikely that the U.S. will be able to eliminate the threat.