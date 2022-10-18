Evan McMullin flattens Mike Lee in Utah Senate debate over his involvement in Trump's J6 coup attempt

Independent candidate Evan McMullin went after Sen. Mike Lee in the Utah Senate debate Monday, for his role in the Jan. 6 attempt to go after Congress and overthrow the 2020 election. Lee was part of those who were texting with the White House that he was ready to do whatever it took to help Trump win, but unlike most of the Trump allies in the Senate, he wouldn't speak out publicly.

Lee encouraged top Trump advisers to bring in Sidney Powell, a Republican lawyer who has since been thrown out of Trump's legal pool and sanctioned by a court in Michigan for lying in a court filing.

“Please tell me what I should be saying," Lee begged White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, desperate for talking points on the 2020 election.

Lee whipped out his pocket Constitution, a stunt he has been known to do over the past decade.

"I was one of the people trying to dismantle the situation because I believe in this document," Lee falsely claimed.

"Senator Lee has been doing this thing with a pocket constitution for the last several years. Senator Lee, the constitution is not a prop," McMullin shot back. "You said the president should listen to legal quack Sidney Powell, please make time for her, let her in you told the white house chief of staff… You were there to stand up for our constitution but when the barbarians were at the gate, you were happy to let them in."

"For you to talk about the importance of the Electoral College is rich," McMullin also said. "You know exactly how important it is and I think you knew how important it was when you sought to urge the WH that lost an election to find fake electors to overturn the will of the people."

McMullin hit Lee for refusing to support Ukraine as well.

"You are the only member of Utah's congressional delegation not to be blacklisted by Putin," said McMullin. "There is a reason why. In 2017 he was one of only two senators to vote against sanctioning Putin's regime. In 2019, He went to Russia alone and discussed lifting sanctions."

Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-VA), who briefly worked on the Jan. 6 committee, noted of Lee that the fact the Utah Senator was so "enamored" with Sidney Powell "should be disqualifying."

