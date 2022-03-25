'Everything is bad!' Russian state TV devolves into 'screaming matches' over Putin's disastrous war
Russian TV host Olga Skabeeva (Screen cap).

The Russian military is reportedly losing an average of more than a general per week, and The Daily Beast's Julia Davis reports that tensions over the war are now boiling over on the country's state-run TV news stations and are even resulting in "screaming matches."

One particularly fraught debate came when analyst Vitaly Tretyakov gave a blunt assessment of the state of the war, which the Kremlin has insisted on calling a "special military operation."

"The situation is serious," he said. "We have to admit that there was no psychological breakthrough in our operation, where the opposing side would lose their will to resist... The resistance from the Ukrainian side is neither stopping nor weakening."

This drew an angry response from host Olga Skabeeva, who grilled Tretyakov about what he would do.

"What do we do now?" she asked. "What’s our plan? Everything is bad, nothing is working out?”

Tretyakov responded that it appears the military is already growing tired of the military campaign in Ukraine that has already cost thousands of soldiers their lives.

This made Skabeeva even angrier, according to Davis.

"If you’re tired, that doesn't mean that everyone else is tired," she shouted at him, before adding that his analysis of the war had "a smell of something untoward."

Military expert Igor Korotchenko gave a similarly somber analysis, and concluded that it could take decades for Russia to achieve its military objectives in Ukraine.

Read the full report here.

