'People will die': Congress blasted for failing on eviction moratorium — then going on 7-week vacation

The Democratic-led Congress was blasted on Friday for going on vacation after failing to protect renters before a Saturday deadline.
"House Democrats on Friday failed to push through a last-minute extension of the federal eviction moratorium that expires Saturday, leaving town for a seven-week recess without holding a vote," NBC News reported. "About a dozen House Democrats opposed the measure and were unwilling to budge, two senior Democratic aides told NBC News."
The sponsor of the renter protection legislation, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), and Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) reportedly disagreed about holding a public vote.
"Waters wanted a vote, which would have allowed progressive activists to blame specific Democratic lawmakers for its failure, while Pelosi didn't want to expose some of her caucus members to the wrath of the base, according to the second aide," NBC News reported. "Ultimately, the effort died when Majority Leader Steny Hoyer tried to pass the measure by unanimous consent — a process that doesn't require a vote — and a Republican member objected."
The House of Representatives is not scheduled to be in session until September 20th.
Here's some of what people were saying:
I'm sorry... What? They adjourned before extending the eviction moratorium???
Are you fricken kidding me??? Why are these people even getting paid?
— Kitty • 🍎🦉🥣♿ 🏳️⚧️ (@district12kitty) July 30, 2021
Damn. Almost as if they don't care.
— Dr. Bad Take, PhD (@thesoidaddie) July 30, 2021
If Democrats don’t want to extend the eviction moratorium they should at least give back all the money they took in… https://t.co/090xeDc2dD— Jordan Zakarin (@Jordan Zakarin) 1627685895.0
Friend just asked if he can grab my couch Sunday because might get locked out when eviction moratorium ends. Shit is getting real— Max Lockie (@Max Lockie) 1627686531.0
Housing agencies prepare to help people when eviction moratorium ends https://t.co/0AL1ioy6mT— Shawn Cabbagestalk (@Shawn Cabbagestalk) 1627685945.0
Check on your friends who may be struggling. It's about to get rough for some. #EvictionMoratorium @CBS46 https://t.co/eHjKK4Woom— shon gables cbs46 (@shon gables cbs46) 1627685977.0
Worry over possible 'tsunami of evictions' in Michigan as nationwide eviction moratorium ends https://t.co/xxyGPyxWpz— WXYZ Detroit (@WXYZ Detroit) 1627685318.0
We want names. We want primary challengers. And we want those responsible to know that we will not forget this betrayal. There will be voters who stay home next November BECAUSE of this--you know, those of us who still HAVE homes.
— Daily Planet for Democracy #LetTransKidsLIVE (@LoisLanesLaptop) July 30, 2021
GOP just blocked our efforts to extend the eviction moratorium! Local housing agencies have piles of applications f… https://t.co/msTOxsD6rK— Rick Larsen (@Rick Larsen) 1627684624.0
Call everyone back, call the vote, get everyone on the record and extend the moratorium. This is disgusting. https://t.co/Wp87fxoCQp— Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (@Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman) 1627684986.0
This is a travesty. Biden is allowing the eviction moratorium to expire instead forcing its opponents to relitigat… https://t.co/3baHQdepCr— Rep. Omari Hardy (@Rep. Omari Hardy) 1627686821.0
Congress shouldn’t go on recess while millions are risk of eviction. Congress shouldn’t go on recess while voting… https://t.co/6Jmy9eJRJr— Sawyer Hackett (@Sawyer Hackett) 1627685795.0
🚨BREAKING: I’m a formerly unhoused Congresswoman, and I know that people will die if we let the eviction moratorium… https://t.co/dfvxEAVCZQ— Congresswoman Cori Bush (@Congresswoman Cori Bush) 1627676257.0
COVID numbers are rising and millions face eviction across the country. This isn’t a sudden crisis, this was a long… https://t.co/DvrsaxDB60— Congressman Chuy García (@Congressman Chuy García) 1627684518.0
I spent all day waiting to vote to extend the eviction moratorium. We are still in the midst of a global pandemic… https://t.co/2UvhD9aHya— Mondaire Jones (@Mondaire Jones) 1627686470.0
The CDC said it would not extend the eviction moratorium — justified on public health grounds — but is also this mo… https://t.co/HxsKWhy20L— Jeff Stein (@Jeff Stein) 1627686826.0
I see waiting until the very last minute didnt work.
Who knew?
— Special Agent Fox Mulder (@FoxMulder010) July 30, 2021