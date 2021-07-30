'People will die': Congress blasted for failing on eviction moratorium — then going on 7-week vacation

The Democratic-led Congress was blasted on Friday for going on vacation after failing to protect renters before a Saturday deadline.

"House Democrats on Friday failed to push through a last-minute extension of the federal eviction moratorium that expires Saturday, leaving town for a seven-week recess without holding a vote," NBC News reported. "About a dozen House Democrats opposed the measure and were unwilling to budge, two senior Democratic aides told NBC News."

The sponsor of the renter protection legislation, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), and Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) reportedly disagreed about holding a public vote.

"Waters wanted a vote, which would have allowed progressive activists to blame specific Democratic lawmakers for its failure, while Pelosi didn't want to expose some of her caucus members to the wrath of the base, according to the second aide," NBC News reported. "Ultimately, the effort died when Majority Leader Steny Hoyer tried to pass the measure by unanimous consent — a process that doesn't require a vote — and a Republican member objected."

The House of Representatives is not scheduled to be in session until September 20th.

Here's some of what people were saying:





I'm sorry... What? They adjourned before extending the eviction moratorium???



Are you fricken kidding me??? Why are these people even getting paid?

— Kitty • 🍎🦉🥣♿ 🏳️⚧️ (@district12kitty) July 30, 2021





Damn. Almost as if they don't care.

— Dr. Bad Take, PhD (@thesoidaddie) July 30, 2021





































We want names. We want primary challengers. And we want those responsible to know that we will not forget this betrayal. There will be voters who stay home next November BECAUSE of this--you know, those of us who still HAVE homes.

— Daily Planet for Democracy #LetTransKidsLIVE (@LoisLanesLaptop) July 30, 2021















































































