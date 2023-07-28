'What politician doesn't insult children?': Ex-GOP rep. roasts 'uniquely unlikable' DeSantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was once hailed as the GOP's best alternative to former President Donald Trump in 2024 — but so far it hasn't worked out that way, with DeSantis lagging the former president by 30 points and trying to fend off self-inflicted controversies like defending a state curriculum that teaches kids Black people learned valuable skills from slavery.

And even on top of that, DeSantis has had problems simply interacting with voters as he stumps in Iowa. He has come under mockery after an awkward conversation with a young girl at the state fair, where he asked her what she was eating and when she said ice cream or an "ICEE," replied, "There's probably a lot of sugar, huh?"

Former Rep. David Jolly (R-FL), who once served with DeSantis in Congress, broke down how it's all going wrong for the governor on MSNBC's "Deadline: White House."

"A lot of sugar?" asked anchor Nicolle Wallace. "Like, ice cream shaming a child? Has he never been to a fair? What is wrong with him?"

"What politician doesn't insult children?" replied Jolly. "There is the old saying, you shake hands and kiss babies, but don't confuse the two. He is not a retail politician. He is uniquely unlikable person."

"I think at the root of his entire free-fall is, he was built up coming off a 20-point win in Florida with all the money in the world, told that you will be the next president. First ad said, on the eighth day God created Ron DeSantis. And then people said, I don't like this guy and he is insulting kids. Ron DeSantis will go from the hottest hand to the coolest."

Watch the full interview below or at the link here.