Former National Enquirer publisher appears before N.Y. grand jury in Trump hush money case: report
Donald Trump at a press conference in 2017. (Shutterstock.com)

The former publisher of the National Enquirer on Monday testified before a Manhattan grand jury in connection with alleged hush payments made by former President Donald Trump to Stormy Daniels, the New York Times reports.

David Pecker, who formerly served as CEO of American Media, The Enquirer’s parent company, was seen at around 3:30 p.m. Monday leaving the building where a grand jury is hearing evidence in the case against the former president.

Pecker previously also appeared before the grand jury in January.

Pecker along with The Enquirer’s top editor brokered the deal between Daniels and Michael Cohen, Trump’s former attorney.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case against the former president centers around $130,000 payment to Daniels in exchange for her silence over an alleged affair with the former president, the report said.

The Manhattan case is among four criminal investigations Trump is currently under.

A Fulton County, Georgia, grand jury is investigating Trump for election interference, and the Department of Justice is conducting separate probes, led by special counsel Jack Smith, over the handling of classified documents and Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

