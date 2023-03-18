Drug-resistant bacteria found in recalled eyedrops leads to multiple cases of vision loss — and one death
A human eye (AFP)

A rare drug-resistant bacteria strain found in recalled eyedrops has been linked to dozens of infections and resulted in eight reports of vision loss, four reports of surgical removal of eyeballs, and one death, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a news release.

The agency on Feb. 1 issued a recall of Global Pharma Healthcare’s Artificial Tears Lubricant Eye Drops.

EzriCare Artificial Tears, a preservative-free, over-the-counter product packaged in multidose bottles, was the brand most commonly reported brand among 10 reportedly used by patients, the agency said, noting that some patients used multiple brands.

The CDC said it has identified 68 patients in 16 states who have had been infected with P. aeruginosa.

Symptoms of the infection include eye pain or discomfort, yellow, green or clear discharge from the eye, redness of the eye or eyelid, blurry vision, light sensitivity and felling something on one’s eye.

