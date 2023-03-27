Woman shoots and kills man during argument on Facebook Live

A Mississippi woman has been charged with murder after she shot a man on a Facebook livestream, WOIO-TV reported.
Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a domestic violence call and found a 28-year-old man dead from a single gunshot wound.
Kadejah Michelle Brown, 28, was arrested and charged with murder. The sheriff’s office says the incident was captured on Facebook Live.
“It appeared that Brown and the victim were involved in an argument that turned physical,” deputies wrote in a Facebook post. “This incident was captured on audio / video on Facebook live. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.”
“This was a tragic and senseless murder and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the victim. Fortunately, Brown is in custody and we look forward to the criminal justice system holding her accountable,” Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said.
A 9mm handgun was found at the scene, along with other physical evidence.