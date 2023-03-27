Murdaugh family member mysteriously buying up family heirlooms on auction

Disgraced South Carolina ex-lawyer and convicted murder Alex Murdaugh's sister-in-law has stepped up, and is mysteriously buying up items from the family estate before they can be auctioned off, Newsweek reported on Monday.

"Christy Murdaugh, the wife of Randy Murdaugh, Alex Murdaugh's brother, took items from Liberty Auction in Pembroke, Georgia, the morning of March 23, ahead of the auction at 4 P.M. that same day," reported Gerrard Kaonga. "The Liberty Auction House had previously confirmed to Fox Carolina that it was planning to auction off items from the Murdaughs' property in Colleton County."

A previous report indicated a "frenzy buying" situation at the auction for Murdaugh items as people all over the South came forward to try to purchase items tied to the family at the center of a murder case that captivated the entire nation.

"According to a Fox News report, among the items that Christy Murdaugh collected were snakeskin-print pillows featuring Maggie Murdaugh's monogrammed initials. A video showed Christy Murdaugh walking back and forth from a car, putting in items in the boot," said the report. "The auctioneer did not identify the items as belonging to the Murdaugh family by name, instead saying the items came from a 'prominent South Carolina estate.'"

Alex Murdaugh, whose wealthy family has been a powerful force in the legal profession in the South Carolina Lowcountry, was convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the shooting of his wife Maggie and son Paul. The case was popularized by a Netflix documentary, and by a bizarre series of well-publicized events including Murdaugh's attempt to fake his own death and arrange a fraudulent $10 million insurance payout to his surviving son Buster. Prosecutors argued that Murdaugh killed his family to cover up a years-long trail of embezzlement from his law partners and clients, much of which went into his expensive drug habit.

Even after Murdaugh's conviction, the family is still facing investigations.

Authorities are pushing to exhume the body of Gloria Satterfield, the family housekeeper who was killed in a mysterious "slip and fall" accident several years prior, and whose own family Murdaugh was charged with stealing money from. Additionally, prosecutors have now opened a homicide investigation into the 2015 death of Buster Murdaugh's former classmate Stephen Smith, whose body was found on a rural road close to the Murdaugh's house; the case was originally ruled a hit-and-run, but investigators now believe "something more" happened, although no one has been charged yet.

