Trump rages after Facebook upholds ban: ‘A total disgrace’ – ‘free speech has been taken away from the President’
Shutterstock

In the wake of news reports that Facebook will uphold the ban on Donald Trump's account, the former president released a statement slamming tech platforms for what he sees is a coordinated attack on free speech.

"What Facebook, Twitter, and Google have done is a total disgrace and an embarrassment to our Country," Trump's statement read. "Free Speech has been taken away from the President of the United States because the Radical Left Lunatics are afraid of the truth, but the truth will come out anyway, bigger and stronger than ever before."

"The People of our Country will not stand for it!" Trump continued. "These corrupt social media companies must pay a political price, and must never again be allowed to destroy and decimate our electoral process."