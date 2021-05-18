Infamous Capitol rioter shows up at Rudy Giuliani event despite being on FBI's most wanted list: report

A Trump supporter wanted by the FBI for battling with police officers on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol attended a political event last weekend for pro-Trump Pennsylvania GOP Sen. Doug Mastriano, taking photos with him in the process, HuffPost reports.

Samuel Lazar posed for photos with Mastriano on May 15 at the event, which was headlined by Rudy Giuliani. Mastriano was at the Capitol on Jan. 6 as well, but claimed he left when things started turning violent. His campaign paid for buses to bring people to the Capitol on Jan. 6.

As HuffPost points out, it's not uncommon for politicians to take photos with people while having no idea who they are. "Yet it illustrates how, even as some conservatives attempt to rewrite the history of Jan. 6 and spread new conspiracy theories about who was really behind the insurrection, the people who actually violently participated in the attack ― and in fact instructed the mob with a bullhorn ― are still deeply ingrained in the Trump coalition," writes HuffPost's Ryan J. Reilly.

Mastriano was one of many GOP politicians who helped push Donald Trump's false claims of mass voter fraud.

Lazar also took photos with Teddy Daniels, a right-wing former police officer running for Congress in Pennsylvania's 8th District; failed GOP House candidate and Senate hopeful Kathy Barnette; and state Rep. Stephanie Borowicz.

Lazar earned the moniker of #FacePaintBlowhard as images and footage of his actions at the Capitol circulated the internet.

















Making the FBI's search for him much easier, Lazar's Facebook posts about his activities on Jan. 6 caught the attention of a local newspaper. He was later identified by people who knew him by his moniker. Lazar denied to HuffPost that he was at the May 15 event.

Read the full report over at HuffPost.