Fulton County DA considering immunity deals for fake electors — here's why
Fani Willis on Facebook.

Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis appears to be stalled in her ongoing investigation into whether Donald Trump or his campaign committed election fraud in the state.

CNN reported Wednesday that Willis is considering offering immunity to the fake electors who could garner state charges along with federal ones. The Justice Department is currently doing its own investigation into the fake electors' scheme in which Republicans participated after the 2020 election votes. The effort was coordinated by the national Trump campaign according to emails obtained by the probes.

Out of the 16 fake GOP electors at least 12 have been subpoenaed by the DA's office and they have all been labeled targets who could be indicted.

"But that tactic appears to have undermined her ability to obtain potentially crucial testimony from the exact people who could provide inside accounts of the operation to overturn the election in Georgia, including what if any role the former president played," said the report. "Willis has recently attempted to lower the temperature by floating the possibility of immunity for some of the electors if they agree to appear before the grand jury, according to people familiar with the matter."

IN OTHER NEWS: 'It's going to be chaos': Legal challenges to 'insurrectionist' Trump candidacy could spark new 'constitutional crisis'

That said, there has been little success, the report explained.

Previously, Willis was able to get plenty of cooperation from witnesses, obtaining testimony from at least one of the members of the 16 electors, Ken Carroll, who confirmed he testified to the special grand jury. The electors have all hired the same group of attorneys and they're all refusing to answer questions under their Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination. Willis has tried to have the lawyers disqualified from working for all of the electors, saying there are "serious ethical problems."

Willis said publicly that she planned to wrap up the investigation by the end of the year, giving little time left.

Read the full report at CNN.com

NOW WATCH: Trump cronies fled ahead of his 2024 announcement, as did the crowd at Mar-a-Lago

Trump cronies fled ahead of his 2024 announcement, as did the crowd at Mar a Lago www.youtube.com

SmartNews