Fake Nevada Trump electors won’t face state charges
A group of Nevada Republican electors who submitted paperwork that falsely claimed that Donald Trump won the Silver State’s 2020 election will not face state charges, KLAS-TV Las Vegas reports.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford, a Democrat, said Thursday that the fake electors won’t face charges because the state doesn’t have a statute under which they can be prosecuted.

Former Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, a Republican, oversaw the official certification of the state’s six electoral votes for Joe Biden, who won the state by more than 33,000 votes.

On the same day the election was certified, the Nevada GOP’s six electors signed paperwork indicating their support for Trump in a symbolic ceremony. Nevada GOP Party Chair Michael McDonald and 2024 U.S. Senate candidate Jim Marchant were among those who signed on.

State Sen. Skip Daly, a Democrat, in February proposed a measure that would penalize anyone involved in a conspiracy to transmit a fake elector certificate.

Ford on Thursday during testimony in support of Senate Bill 133 before the Assembly Committee on Legislative Operations and Elections said no current Nevada law allowed him to prosecute the fake electors.

Under Senate Bill 133, anyone who “conspire[s] to create or serve in a false slate of presidential electors” could be charged with a felony that would carry a prison sentence from 4 to 10 years and ban from serving in public office for several years.

The bill is now in the Assembly for consideration after passing the state Senate in an 11-10 vote.

