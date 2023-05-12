Trump just admitted evidence of 'vigilante justice' to the Fulton County DA: legal expert

Former President Donald Trump could be indicted in the state of Georgia at any moment.

According to legal analyst and Brookings Governance senior fellow Norm Eisen, the 2024 hopeful offered Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis significant "proof" of his 2020 election interference during CNN's town hall Wednesday.

Host Kaitlan Collins asked Trump, "Given the fact that there are indictments expected to come in that case this summer — is that a call you would make again today?"

The MAGA candidate replied, "Yeah, I called questioning the election. I thought it was a rigged election. I thought it had a lot of problems. Listen to this: There are like seven lawyers on the call...we're having a normal call, nobody said, "Oh, gee, he shouldn't have said that."

Collins interrupted, "You asked him to find the votes," before Trump shouted, "I didn't ask him to find anything. I said you owe me votes because the election was rigged."

During a segment of CNN's News Central, host Jim Scuitto asked the analyst about the potential repercussions of Trump's statement.

Eisen shared a clip from the pair's conversation via Twitter, writing, "The Fulton County DA already had a mountain of evidence that Trump likely interfered w the 2020 election At last night's @CNN town hall, Trump gave her still more evidence to bolster her likely prosecution: Proof of his criminal intent I explained @NewsCentralCNN w @jimsciutto."

The host echoed Trump emphasizing, "You owe me votes," before adding, "Tell me how that impacts the investigation in Georgia."

Eisen replied, "It's the most important kind of proof for a prosecutor, Jim. Intent proof. Whatever he believed, once the election had been certified, he can't demand that the Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger just find 11,780 votes. It's vigilante justice. Think of it this way: If I believed the bank owed me $11, 780, and I went in there and threatened the teller, 'Give me my $11,780' — even if I believe it belongs to me — you can't do that, and you can't do that in an election."

Sciutto reiterated, "You can't say 'You owe me that money;' you can't say, 'You owe me those votes.'"



