How the fake Trump elector scheme fizzled in four states
Donald Trump AFP Photo
Part of Donald Trump’s plan to reverse his loss in the 2020 presidential election hinged on replacing legitimate electors in a handful of swing states with “fake electors.”
In theory, these bogus Republican slates in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, New Mexico, Nevada and Wisconsin would cast their electoral votes for the incumbent — canceling out the popular vote for Joe Biden in their states.

Louisiana Illuminator is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Louisiana Illuminator maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Jarvis DeBerry for questions: info@lailluminator.com. Follow Louisiana Illuminator on Facebook and Twitter.

NOW WATCH: Justice Breyer issues scathing dissent as Supreme Court kills New York gun ruling

Justice Breyer issues scathing dissent as Supreme Court kills New York gun ruling www.youtube.com

SmartNews Jan. 6 Hearings