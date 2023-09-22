Jerry Falwell Jr. accuses former colleagues of sexual misconduct: report
Jerry Falwell Jr., the disgraced former director of the right-wing Liberty University, is accusing university officials of sexual misconduct and other wrongdoing in an intellectual property lawsuit, reported The Daily Beast on Friday.

Falwell, a longtime supporter of former President Donald Trump, was removed as the leader of the school after dramatic details about his wife Becki's affair with a pool boy turned business partner, and his involvement in their arrangement, were made public. His lawsuit is seeking the return of hundreds of millions of dollars that Liberty University is using in the name of his late father, Jerry Falwell Sr.

In an amended complaint in the lawsuit, Falwell alleges that several university officials have sexual harassment complaints against them that were hushed up.

He also accuses them of financial misconduct, claiming that committee members paid out "donations" from the school to finance projects that benefitted them personally.

Falwell has previously sued the university for damage to his reputation, following the release of lurid details about his personal life.

The "pool boy" at the heart of that scandal, Giancarlo Granda, went public with his story on a Hulu documentary last year.

