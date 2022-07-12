'Pool boy' in Jerry Falwell Jr scandal to speak out in new Hulu documentary: report
On Tuesday, the Miami New Times reported that an upcoming documentary on Hulu will cover the 2020 sex scandal involving Jerry Falwell Jr. and his wife — from the perspective of Giancarlo Granda, the pool boy allegedly involved in the arrangement.

"As first reported by Variety, Granda will be at the center of an upcoming Hulu documentary co-produced by Miami natives Billy Corben and Alfred Spellman through their film production company Rakontur, alongside Oscar winner Adam McKay (co-writer of Anchorman, Talladega Nights, and The Other Guys) and Todd Schulman (producer of Who Is America with Sacha Baron Cohen)," reported Alex DeLuca. "Corben will direct the project."

The scandal was a blow to the image of Falwell, a supporter of former President Donald Trump and the longtime director of the far-right, evangelical Liberty University.

"Reuters' Aram Roston reported that Granda said he was 20 when he first met the Falwells while working as a pool attendant at the Fontainebleau. He said that from 2012 to 2018 he'd meet the couple 'multiple times per year' at hotels in Miami and New York, as well as at the Falwells’ home in Virginia, to have sex with Becki Falwell while her husband 'looked on,'" noted the report. "Granda said the ménage à trois eventually fizzled, in part owing to an ugly business dispute involving a Miami Beach youth hostel. (A Politico reporter who spent a weekend there in 2017 deemed it a 'flophouse' that welcomed a laundry list of behaviors that would likely get students expelled from Liberty University, the Christian school founded by Falwell's father, noted televangelist Jerry Falwell Sr.)."

Previous reports have revealed a number of additional lurid details about the sex scandal.

Granda has broken down Jerry Falwell's "predatory behavior," in a previous CNN interview. Another report indicated that Jerry Falwell took testosterone supplements in order to win back his wife from Granda.

