Parents outraged over 90-day jail sentence for neighbor who shot and killed their son
Austin Salyer/Twitter

The parents of a 20-year-old man who was shot and killed as he slept when his neighbor's gun accidentally discharged are outraged after learning the neighbor will only serve 90 days in jail, Newsweek reported.

Austin Salyer was asleep in bed on September 16, 2021, when a bullet accidentally fired by his neighbor Gabriel Brown struck him in both his lungs. Brown, now 24, turned himself in to police and was later indicted and pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide.

Brown claimed he was modifying a gun when it discharged, and was initially sentenced to 180 days in jail, which was later shortened to 90 days.

Salyer's family is calling the sentence a miscarriage of justice.

IN OTHER NEWS: Couple attacked by anti-LGBTQ men who thought they bought Bud Light

"We've got our decades left to live without him," Rodney Salyer told The University Star in November last year. "He was our only child. So it's just us. We don't have other children to turn to. We'll never see grandchildren. We won't have anybody to help care for us when we're older. We won't be able to do all the plans that we had with him, so it's something we're going to have to live with for many, many years with a lot of pain."

The Salyers have asked for a hearing to review the shortened sentence, but have been denied.

Read the full story at Newsweek.

SmartNews