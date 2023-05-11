Couple attacked by anti-LGBTQ men who thought they bought Bud Light
Three men attacked a couple leaving a liquor store with what they believed to be Bud Light, which has become a culture war flashpoint in recent weeks.

The man and woman were accosted by the men Saturday evening outside a liquor store in York, Ontario, and one of the men commented on the Bud Light beer he believed they had bought and uttered anti-LGBTQ slurs as he approached, reported Global News.

But it wasn’t, he actually didn’t have Bud Light,” said a spokesman for York regional police. I guess there were some rainbow colors on the cans and so it was initiated that way … Then upon further determination as to what they purchased, they still weren’t happy with that, let’s just put it that way, and the insults continued.”

American conservatives have threatened to boycott the brand over a brand deal with transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney resulted in a single can printed with her face on the signature blue can, and that backlash apparently motivated the suspects to attack the couple.

The woman stepped between one suspect as moved toward the man, and she was assaulted, and then two other suspects got involved and assaulted both victims, police said.

A bystander intervened and all three assailants fled, and they remain at large.

The 27-year-old woman was treated for unspecified injuries at a nearby hospital but the 26-year-old man suffered only minor injuries that did not require medical attention.

