Fani Willis asks for election interference report to stay under wraps for now: report

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has reportedly asked a court to block the release of a report issued by a special grand jury looking into 2020 election interference claims.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported the following about recent moves from Willis.
"With just weeks until Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis is expected to seek indictments against former President Donald Trump and others, her office asked the Georgia Court of Appeals on Monday to block release of the report 'at least until final charging decisions have been made.' In their report, the grand jurors recommended multiple people be criminally charged," several members previously told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
