Trump case likely to go before Georgia grand jury next week: report

The case against Donald Trump over efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia will likely go before a Fulton County grand jury next week, The New York Times reports.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ office has been investigating the case since February 2021.

READ MORE: ‘They blew up my life’: Fox News, a hidden camera and threats to an Indiana school administrator

Willis in May indicated that a decision over whether to indict Trump would likely occur during the first three weeks of August.

“The work is accomplished,” Willis, recently told a local TV station. “We’ve been working for two and a half years. We’re ready to go.”

The Georgia case is described in the Times' report as “the most expansive legal challenge yet to the efforts that Mr. Trump and his advisers," and 20 people have been told they could face charges.

On Tuesday afternoon, two witnesses summoned to appear before the grand jury told the Times they had not yet received notices telling them to testify in the next 48 hours, meaning the case won't go before the jury until next week, the newspaper reported.

Read the full article here.