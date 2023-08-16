Trump TV ad attacking Fani Willis is full of bogus claims: WaPo fact checker

An attack ad aired by Donald Trump's presidential campaign and focused on three prosecutors who have indicted him puts a particular target on Georgia's Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who charged Trump in regards to efforts to overturn the 2020 election's results in the state.

But, according to Washington Post fact checker Glenn Kessler, "three of the four claims made in the ad fall apart pretty quickly."

Among those claims are that murders in Atlanta have increased 60 percent, citing a local Atlanta Fox News report from June 15, 2021.

"But the article is from 2021. That meant it covered only the first six months of Willis’s tenure as district attorney, during a period when crime had spiked nationwide in part because of the pandemic. That’s a misleading metric," writes Kessler, adding that through Aug. 5, homicides are down nearly 25 percent.

The ad goes on to claim that, "Willis got caught hiding a relationship with a gang member she was prosecuting.”

"This is the most off-the-wall claim," Kessler wrote. "As framed, the ad appears to suggest some sort of intimate relationship between Willis and the gang member. That’s bad enough. But it also gets a basic fact wrong — she was not prosecuting the gang member in question, but friends of his."

Plus, he said, there is no evidence of an intimate relationship.

The ad also claims, "Willis was accused of creating a fake subpoena.”

According to Kessler, "There was such an accusation, though it did not concern Willis — and it was rejected."

