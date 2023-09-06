Fani Willis shoots down Georgia fake elector’s removal motion

Still’s lawyers argued in court filings, “In that role, Mr. Still was, or was acting under, an officer of the United States.”
State electors are so-called because they are electors for each state.
Willis in court filings on Tuesday sought to remand Still to state court, according to court documents obtained by National Public Radio reporter Stephen Fowler.
Willis said: “Defendant Shawn Micah Thresher Still has asked this Court to remove his criminal case from the Superior Court of Fulton County to the Northern District of Georgia based on the improbable theory that he—a private citizen with no federal role, acting at the direction of the losing Trump presidential campaign—is entitled to removal as a 'federal official.'"
Willis explained, Still, "fails to clear even the initial hurdle—establishing that he at any time met the definition of 'federal official.' Defendant and his fellow fraudulent electors conspired in a scheme to impersonate true Georgia presidential electors; their fiction is not entitled to recognition by this Court. Because he cannot meet any of the requirements to achieve removal, the State of Georgia respectfully requests that this Court remand the case to the Superior Court of Fulton County.”
At another point in her Sept. 5 brief, Willis explained "Impersonating certified presidential electors in service to a political campaign cannot be seriously within the scope of any federal role."