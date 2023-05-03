Fani Willis hints she's decided on some charges in Trump case: 'Emotions are going to be high'
Fani Willis, the district attorney of Georgia's Fulton County, let it slip this week that she may have made some charging decisions in her 2020 election interference case that she was not "willing to make public at this time."

In a Tuesday interview with WABE, Willis was asked if she had decided to charge former President Donald Trump and others after a special grand jury recommended over a dozen indictments.

"I haven't made any decisions regarding charging, at all, at least none that I'm willing to make public at this time," she said.

WABE reported that Willis planned to announce charging decisions over the summer.

"No matter what decision I make in that case, emotions are going to be high, and people may want to do things that would be harmful," Willis said. "I always tell my staff if you stay ready, you don't have to get ready."

Willis also indicated that she knew of Trump's criminal trial in New York.

"Well, certainly the citizens that elected the D.A. in Fulton have a district attorney that pays attention, so let's just say I paid attention," she explained.

"I do understand that the country is interested in this," Willis said of the Georgia case. "It's always been interesting to me, like how much the country is paying attention. But for me, everyone is entitled to dignity. Everyone is entitled to being treated fairly. So we want to make sure that we don't do anything differently in this case than we would in others."

Trump's team has asked a judge to shut down Willis' investigation. She has been ordered to respond to Trump's motion by May 15.

