Dr. Fauci shames Ron DeSantis for cashing in on Covid deaths with 'Don't Fauci My Florida' merchandise

Appearing on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday morning, Dr. Anthonty Fauci expressed dismay with Floria Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) for selling "Don't Fauci My Florida" merchandise at a time when COVID-19 is ravaging his state.

Asked by host Jake Tapper about the Florida governor's tone-deaf attempt at humor, going after the doctor who has battling to get people to wear masks and get vaccinated, Fauci graciously didn't call out DeSantis by name but still shamed him in the process.

After host Tapper mentioned Florida's high COVID-related death rate, Fauci replied, "It's just a reflecting of the politicization of what should be a purely public health issue."

"It's really unfortunate, they're attacking me because I'm a visible person," he continued. "But I am merely articulating the proper public health practices that are recommended strongly by an organization, and that organization is the CDC."

"So they like to pick out a certain person because they can make that person, you know, the personification of a political divide," he continued. "We should put that aside. We have a problem that is killing people in the United States."

Watch below:







