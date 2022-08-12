Dem congressman: Law enforcement officers are 'sitting ducks' for Trump extremists

On Thursday's edition of MSNBC's "The ReidOut," Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) tore into the GOP for violent rhetoric against the FBI's search warrant of former President Donald Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

This comes after an armed man who had advocated violence against the FBI for going after Trump was killed by police after trying to breach a federal building in Cincinnati, Ohio.

"From your perspective, when days like this happen, when you have a would-be terrorist attack the FBI office in Cincinnati after having a conversation with Marjorie Taylor Greene, how does it feel going back to work, how do you feel the next time you go back to Congress that you have colleagues who encourage violent terrorists?" asked anchor Jason Johnson.

"It's sickening where we have arrived, we is to say, somebody's going to get killed," said Swalwell. "Well, people died on January 6th. And today, when it's just most intolerable is in the last 48 hours since the FBI search Donald Trump's home, you can draw directly from what Kevin McCarthy, Steve Scalise, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lindsey Graham all said, threats against law enforcement, the lies that they told about law enforcement and what these individuals foisted online before he took up arms against the FBI. And it's a little personal for me because I have two brothers who are law enforcement officers."

All law enforcement officers could be targets, argued Swalwell, not just the FBI — they might even go after local city cops on the street.

"We know these guys are not geniuses, they are targeting law enforcement, so they have a lot of people wearing the uniform who are sitting ducks right now," said Swalwell. "Someone is fired up and being told by Kevin McCarthy that these folks are going rogue are these folks are not like they're going to look for FBI agents, they will go after any law enforcement officer they see. So they are at risk. This party, by the way, who has told us for so long that they back the blue and Democrats want to defund the police — when you talk like this, it doesn't sound like you are pro-cop. It sounds like you are pro-coup."

Watch below or at this link.

