FBI agents seeing surge in death threats after Mar-a-Lago search — according to Fox News
FBI agent (AFP)

Sources are telling Fox News that Attorney General Merrick Garland, FBI Director Christopher Wray, and assorted FBI agents are seeing a surge in violent threats in the wake of the search on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.

"Authorities monitoring social media posts are spotting a significant increase in death threats aimed towards agents, Wray and Garland," Fox News reports. "These threats are reported to continue at a steady pace online."

In fact, the cable news network says that the threats against Wray and Garland have gotten so intense that there has been talk of increasing their security details, even though both are already guarded by armed agents.

The network's sources also claim that there is "frustration" among FBI officials over Garland's continued silence about the Mar-a-Lago search.

The Fox News report does not mention, however, that the network itself has been broadcast multiple conspiracy theories and inflammatory claims about the FBI search, including baseless speculation that the agency "planted" incriminating evidence to frame the twice-impeached former president of wrongdoing.

The FBI this week executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago reportedly because Department of Justice officials had probable cause to believe Trump was illegally housing classified documents within the resort.

