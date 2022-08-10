Fox & Friends host claims FBI agents dumped 'backpacks' full of damaging evidence at Mar-A-Lago

"Fox & Friends" host Ainsley Earhardt seems so certain that a search of Mar-A-Lago turned up damaging evidence that she suggested that FBI agents planted it themselves.

The conservative broadcaster joined the growing chorus of Donald Trump allies -- and the former president himself -- who baselessly claimed federal investigators might have planted evidence when they executed a search warrant as part of an investigation into the mishandling of classified documents.

“His lawyer said they brought in backpacks, what was in those backpacks?" Earhardt said. "Did they bring those in to fill them up or did they have something in there?”

Trump's attorney Christina Bobb has said FBI agents removed about a dozen boxes of documents, after the former president already turned over 15 earlier this year that archivists said had been improperly taken from the White House, but she has not released a copy of the search warrant to show what investigators expected to find.

RELATED: Trump suggests FBI was 'planting' evidence in angry Truth Social rant