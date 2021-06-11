FBI arrests Pennsylvania substitute teacher who tried to grab weapons from police at Capitol riot

Are they setting former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein up to take the fall? Or was it Rosenstein all along? Or both – were they all in on spying on Democrats?

Many Americans will remember that Sessions lied under oath during his confirmation hearing:

And this famous video of then-Senator Kamala Harris, now Vice President Kamala Harris, grilling Barr to a crisp is legendary:





At the FBI, which the DOJ oversees, it's called "lack of candor" and it's a fireable offense. Unless you're the Attorney General and your boss is Donald Trump and you're helping him.

(Sessions was fired by Trump, not directly for this lie, but as a result of it: he was was forced to recuse himself from all things Russia, including protecting Trump, which led to Trump giving him the ax.)

Legal experts have said there is no way any investigation into a sitting member of Congress could have taken place – including, especially, with subpoenas of at least a dozen staffers, family members, and a minor child signing off on those warrants – unless a very top official or officials at DOJ approved the investigations.

On Friday both Barr and Sessions claimed they knew nothing about the investigations involving members of Congress, so, if Americans are to believe them, (and there's great reason to not,) presumably the only other person who conceivably could have approved the spying on top elected Democrats would be Rod Rosenstein.

Rosenstein is also the only top DOJ official who was there throughout the spying, which started in 2017 under Sessions, ended after nothing was found, and was started up again under Barr. And again, came up empty.

Speaking of lack of candor, Congressman Matt Gaetz, who us under DOJ investigation and has every reason to want to take a swipe at DOJ, would like you to believe Rosenstein is the one who OK'd the spying.

So all we know is that we don't know, but hopefully the Inspector General will find out and let the American people know who approved spying on Democrats for political retribution.