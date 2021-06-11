FBI arrests Pennsylvania substitute teacher who tried to grab weapons from police at Capitol riot

On Friday, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that FBI agents arrested Robert Morss, a substitute teacher from the Pittsburgh area, for his role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6.
"The FBI said Mr. Morss, a day-to-day substitute social studies teacher who lives in Glenshaw, is seen in multiple videos fighting with police," reported Torsten Ove. "In most of the videos he is wearing tan camouflage clothing with a tactical-style vest, scissors tucked in the front of the vest, tan gloves, and at times a Make America Great Again hat. Video shows him near the front line of rioters who pushed past police guarding the Capitol, organizing a 'shield wall' in the attack on officers in the Lower West Terrace tunnel and then entering the building through a broken window, the FBI said."
In other video footage, Morss could be seen trying to seize a baton from a Capitol police officer. He yelled, "You guys are betraying us. You get paid enough to betray your own people? This is our Capitol. This is our Capitol."
According to the report, Morss is charged with assaulting officers, civil disorder, robbery of personal property of the U.S. and obstruction of an official proceeding.
This comes shortly after another Pennsylvania Capitol rioter, Ryan Samsel, petitioned a court to release him from jail pending trial. His request was denied, due in part to his long history of alleged violence against women.