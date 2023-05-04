MAGA-rioting former FBI agent worked in the terrorism unit: report

A former FBI agent who was arrested Monday in Oregon in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol previously worked on the agency’s terrorism task force, NBC News reports.
Jared L. Wise was charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building and disorderly conduct in a restricted building, among other crimes.
He previously served as a supervisory special agent in charge of Homegrown Violent Extremism for the FBI New York Field Office's Joint Terrorism Task Force from 2014 to 2017, a senior law enforcement official told the outlet.
Wise repeatedly urged fellow rioters on Jan. 6 to “kill” law enforcement officers at the Capitol amid the insurrection, yelling at officers outside the Capitol, "You’re disgusting. You are the Nazi. You are the Gestapo,” the report said.
Federal authorities also told NBC News that Wise, during the insurrection, told others: "I’m former—I’m former law enforcement ... You can’t see it. . . . Shame on you! Shame on you! Shame on you!...Yeah, f--- them! Yeah, kill ‘em! Kill ‘em! Kill ‘em! Kill ‘em!”
Wise was seen in surveillance footage entering the Capitol through the Senate wing door, and cellphone data confirmed his presence at the Capitol.