The Wall Street Journal is reporting that the FBI is planning to search for additional classified documents at former Vice President Mike Pence's home. The move comes as senior government officials come under increased scrutiny from authorities over the handling of classified information.

Sources speaking to WSJ say the Justice Department is currently negotiating with Pence's team on when to conduct the search.

"Last month, following similar revelations from President Biden’s legal team, Mr. Pence’s lawyers disclosed they had discovered several documents with classification markings at his home and turned them over to authorities. They said the documents had been inadvertently packed up and transported and that Mr. Pence was unaware of their existence," WSJ's report states.

IN OTHER NEWS: Steve Bannon congratulates Matt Schlapp for being 'over the target' after groping lawsuit

Last month, a lawyer found classified documents were found at Pence's home in Indiana and he turned those records over to the FBI.

A source close to Pence told WSJ that his legal team considered their earlier search exhaustive and doesn’t believe additional classified documents would be found.