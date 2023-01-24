Mike Pence attorney finds classified documents at ex-vice president's Indiana home: report
Mike Pence / Gage Skidmore.

A lawyer for Mike Pence found about a dozen documents with classified markings at the former vice president's private residence.

The lawyer discovered the government documents last week at Pence's home in Indiana and turned those records over to the FBI, multiple sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

The FBI and the Justice Department’s National Security Division are now investigating how the government materials wound up at Pence's new home in Carmel, where a lawyer conducted a review in response to the discovery of classified materials at President Joe Biden's private office and residence, the sources said.

Pence has repeatedly said he did not have any classified documents in his possession, but his team plans to discuss the matter Tuesday with lawmakers.

The Department of Justice continues to investigate the materials found in Biden's possession, along with top-secret materials found at Donald Trump's private residence and other locations that he had refused to return them to the National Archives.

