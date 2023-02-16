FBI searched University of Delaware in Biden documents probe – CNN

(Reuters) - The FBI carried out two searches at the University of Delaware in recent weeks in relation to a probe into President Joe Biden's handling of classified documents, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing a source familiar with the investigation.

The searches occurred with the consent and cooperation of Biden's legal team, the report added.

Earlier this month, Biden's attorney said the U.S. Justice Department did not find documents with classified markings during a three-and-a-half hour search of the president's beach house in Rehoboth, Delaware, but did take some materials for further review.

Materials were previously found at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, and at a Washington office he used during the time between his service as vice president under Barack Obama and his presidential election.

The White House declined to comment and referred queries to the Department Of Justice.

The issue has created a political headache for Biden, who is expected to announce a re-election campaign in the coming weeks or months.

The FBI did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment from Reuters.

