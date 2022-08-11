'Paranoia is gripping parts of Trump world' after insider apparently squealed to FBI: report
A new report from Politico claims that "paranoia is gripping parts of" former President Donald Trump's inner circle after an insider apparently spilled the beans about classified documents being stashed away at Mar-a-Lago.

According to Politico, Trump allies have bandied about theories that "that the FBI doctored evidence to support its search warrant — and then planted some incriminating materials and recording devices at Mar-a-Lago for good measure."

“I can tell you all of us agree this is corrupt,” longtime Trump ally Michael Caputo tells Politico. “Many people in Trump world agree with me that this is theater and this is designed to damage the president, this is designed to damage Republicans in the midterms and it is designed to advance the interests of the Democratic Party. And you know what, they completely failed.”

In addition to paranoia about what the FBI may have done, Trump allies are also worried about reports that a "mole" within Trump's orbit was squealing to federal law enforcement about the exact locations where he was holding the pilfered classified documents.

The FBI this week executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago reportedly because Department of Justice officials had probable cause to believe Trump was illegally housing classified documents within the resort.

