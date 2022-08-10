Trump suggests FBI was 'planting' evidence in angry Truth Social rant

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday suggested the Federal Bureau of Investigation may have "planted" evidence against him during a search at his Mar-a-Lago resort on Monday.

In an angry rant planted on Truth Social, Trump cast aspersions at the FBI for executing a search warrant on his property.

"The FBI and others from the Federal Government would not let anyone, including my lawyers, be anywhere near the areas that were rummaged and otherwise looked at during the raid on Mar-a-Lago," the twice-impeached former president wrote. "Everyone was asked to leave the premises, they wanted to be left alone, without any witnesses to see what they were doing, taking or, hopefully not, 'planting.'"

Trump went on to question why the FBI agents "STRONGLY insist on having nobody watching them" and fumed that "Obama and Clinton were never 'raided' despite big disputes!"

There is no evidence at all that the FBI planted anything during its search of Mar-a-Lago, which was carried out after the agency obtained a lawful search warrant from a judge who believed there was probably cause to believe there was evidence of a crime at Trump's resort.

Trump so far has refused to release the search warrant that could provide some transparency into what the FBI was searching for.

See Trump's Truth Social post below.