Feds set their sights on Trump PAC's questionable payments to vendors
Donald Trump speaks to the press in the James Brady Press Briefing Room. (Shutterstock.com)

The FBI wants to know how Donald Trump spent the money his "Save America" PAC raised on his false claims of mass voter fraud, the Daily Beast reports.

The Save America PAC was created after the 2020 election and was set up as a "leadership PAC," which allows Trump to access the funds even after leaving office.

The organization was investigated by the Jan. 6 committee for possible wire fraud. As the Daily Beast points out, when the committee issued its final report, its “Follow the Money” appendix revealed some questionable vendor relationships.

"A number of former Trump officials appear to have been on the Save America payroll, taking money through shell LLCs. Smith’s investigation, according to reports, appears concerned with whether those payments were legitimate," the Beast's report stated.

From the Daily Beast: "For instance, the report noted that from July 2021 to the present, Save America appears to have paid longtime Trump adviser and former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino in two ways simultaneously—personally and through an LLC. Scavino, FEC records show, makes about $9,700 a month on the Save America payroll. At the same time, Save America was also making monthly payments of $20,000 to an entity called Hudson Digital LLC, which FEC filings peg to Scavino’s address."

Speaking to the Daily Beast, Robert Maguire of the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington said that after looking at the pattern, "you have to wonder whether it’s part of an effort to keep people quiet about what they saw in the Trump administration."

“If they only paid them directly, you’d see a list of all these people who left the administration suddenly getting these massive monthly paychecks, some of them more than others. But by paying them through these companies, it gives the outward impression that these companies must be doing something," he said.

