Trump allies should be worried about Georgia prosecutor: ‘She knows what they said under oath’
Donald J. Trump speaks to a large crowd at the "Keep America Great" rally held at the Wildwoods Convention Center in 2020. (Shutterstock.com)

The special grand jury report may not have offered any bombshell evidence against Donald Trump and his allies, but a legal expert explained that it showed just enough to suggest trouble on the horizon.

The Fulton County special grand jury issued a nine-page report the concluded there had been no widespread election fraud in Georgia's presidential election in 2020, and they believed at least one of the witnesses who testified before them should be indicted for perjury, and MSNBC legal analyst Chuck Rosenberg said district attorney Fani Willis might have all she needs to press charges.

"I just wanted to remind viewers of one important thing that's missing from the report, and that's the record of all of the witnesses who went in front of that special grand jury and under oath testified," Rosenberg said. "So there's no mention of what they said in the report, there's no compendium of the evidence that they gave.

"But all of that evidence is in the possession of the district attorney. She knows what everyone said, she knows what they said under oath [and] she can use that evidence to build her case."

"So I don't want people to think that the special grand jury simply met and wrote a nine-page heavily redacted report," he added. "Rather, they met for months, they heard from scores of witnesses, and everything those people said in the grand jury under oath is evidence of the underlying case and can be used by the district attorney, so the report is somewhat interesting."

"It's not all that revelatory, but all that work that the special grand jury did is all available to the district attorney and will inform her prosecutive decision and inform, if there are trials down the road, what evidence jurors at those trials hear."

