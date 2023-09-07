Federal prosecutors admit errors, 'serious issues' in 'Fat Leonard' trial of former naval officers
Dreamstime/Dreamstime/TNS

SAN DIEGO — Nearly 10 years to the day since federal prosecutors filed the first charges in what would come to be known as the "Fat Leonard" scandal and grow into the largest bribery and corruption case in U.S. Navy history, an assistant U.S. attorney on Wednesday admitted to "serious issues" with prosecutorial misconduct. The remarkable admission came during a sentencing hearing for four former Navy officers who were convicted of several felonies during a trial last year. But those convictions were vacated Wednesday, and the defendants resolved their cases instead by pleading guilty to one mi...