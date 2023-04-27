Feds double disgraced former Arkansas state senator Jeremy Hutchinson's prison sentence

Disgraced former Arkansas state Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson, who was implicated in a Medicaid fraud investigation, was sentenced to an additional 50 months in prison in federal court on Tuesday, The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports.

The son of former U.S. senator Tim Hutchinson and the nephew of former Arkansas governor and current presidential candidate Asa Hutchinson was previously sentenced to 46 months.

The sentences will run consecutively, meaning he will serve eight years in prison.

Jeremy Hutchinson was among five Arkansas lawmakers convicted on corruption charges in connection with the Medicaid fraud probe.

He served as chairman of the Arkansas Senate's Judiciary Committee from 2013 through 2018. He resigned in August 2018 after he was indicted.