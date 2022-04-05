Feds seek four months for Texas MAGA rioter who taunted Capitol cops from atop police vehicle
Rioters January 6th (AFP)

On Tuesday, CBS News' Scott MacFarlane, the principal reporter covering the January 6 Capitol insurrection cases, reported that federal prosecutors will seek four months in jail for Kevin Blakely, a rioter from McKinney, Texas who is accused of grabbing a police officer's baton and then standing on a law enforcement vehicle and mocking the officers trying to defend the building.

"Is that all you got?" he reportedly said. "You got 100,000 outside, so you ain't got enough."

According to the Dallas Morning News, Blakely, who ran a vehicle repair shop specializing in windshield and dent repair, was originally identified with the help of Google location data. Records indicate he had a previous conviction for drunk driving in 2016.

Blakely is one of many rioters from North Texas, which has caused upheaval as residents are confronted by extremist radicalization in these communities.

SmartNews