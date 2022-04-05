Feds seek four months for Texas MAGA rioter who taunted Capitol cops from atop police vehicle

“For 18 months, we have endured lies and conspiracies regarding the 2020 Presidential Election and they have undermined the public’s trust in our elections administrators, and our Democracy,” said Byrum. “It is critical that we not let these go unchecked, and that the residents of Michigan have access to actual facts about how our elections are run.”

Trump was in Michigan to support Kristina Karamo, a Republican running for secretary of state in 2022, and Matthew DePerno, who is seeking the attorney general nomination to run against Nessel.

DePerno is up against former state House Speaker Tom Leonard and state Rep. Ryan Berman (R-Commerce Twp.) for the Republican nomination at the state convention April 23 in Grand Rapids.

Karamo is battling state Rep. Beau LaFace (R-Iron Mountain) and Chesterfield Township Clerk Cindy Berry for the Republican secretary of state nomination. The winner will be up against Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

Both candidates have helped spread election fraud conspiracies in the state and across the country, despite hundreds of audits across Michigan showing that Trump lost to President Joe Biden in Michigan by more than 154,000 votes in the 2020 presidential election.

Trump, along with the endorsed candidates and GOP leaders who joined him at the podium, like Michigan Republican Party Co-Chair Meshawn Maddock and U.S. Rep. Lisa McClain (R-Bruce Twp.), focused on the 2020 election and conspiracies that the election was rigged against Trump with thrown-out ballots and voting equipment.

When DePerno took the stage, Byrum, Irwin and Nessel pushed back on conspiracies he shared about election fraud in the Antrim County 2020 general election.

DePerno filed a case challenging the election results in Antrim County, but Nessel noted that it was “a Republican-nominated judge who threw his lawsuit out, finding it to be completely without merit.”

On election night, Antrim County briefly showed Biden was winning Antrim County, a Republican stronghold, due to human error. It was quickly corrected.

“Early the next morning, the clerk in Antrim County realized the mistake was made, corrected it and owned up to it,” Irwin said during the livestream Saturday. “Despite what was a rather mundane mistake that everybody could see, who knew anything about elections in Antrim County … that mistake was spun up into a national controversy and was used by irresponsible lawyers like Matt DePerno.”

Trump’s speech lasted approximately 90 minutes, where he talked about many of his typical rally topics, including the 2020 presidential election, COVID-19 mandates by Democratic governors, high crime rates in cities with Democratic mayors and comparing the unemployment rates between his time in office and under Biden.

“What we need to bear in mind is that public trust can be lost in an instant and it will take years to regain that trust,” said Byrum. “It is my hope that exposing his lies for what they are, we can start to rebuild the trust that he took from this country.”

